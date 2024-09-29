Hartford Wolf Pack Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster

September 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Rangers, have announced their 2024 Training Camp roster.

Prior to the start of camp, the Wolf Pack agreed to professional tryout agreements (PTO) with 12 players. Joining the club on a PTO are goaltender Brad Arvanitis, defensemen Griffin Luce, Jake Murray, and Chase Pauls, and forwards Brett Budgell, Matt DeMelis, Wyllum Deveaux, Dalton Duhart, Jonny Evans, Linus Hemström, Peter Laviolette, and Chongmin Lee.

The Wolf Pack opens their 2024 Training Camp with 13 forwards, eight defensemen, and three goaltenders on the roster.

Forwards (13): Maxim Barbashev, Alex Belzile, Brett Budgell*, Matt DeMelis*, Wyllum Deveaux*, Dalton Duhart*, Jonny Evans*, Linus Hemström*, Blade Jenkins, Peter Laviolette*, Chongmin Lee*, Jake Leschyshyn, and Blake McLaughlin

Defensemen (8): Carter Berger, Ben Harpur, Blake Hillman, Griffin Luce*, Case McCarthy, Jake Murray*, Chase Pauls*, and Ryan Siedem

Goaltenders (3): Brad Arvanitis*, Talyn Boyko, and Hugo Ollas

The Wolf Pack will open the home portion of their 2024-25 schedule on Friday, Oct. 18, at the XL Center against the Springfield Thunderbirds! The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

