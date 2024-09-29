Anaheim Ducks Announce Training Camp Roster Moves

September 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its 2024 Training Camp roster to 43 players (24 forwards, 13 defensemen and six goaltenders). The Ducks have assigned 12 players to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Assigned to San Diego Gulls (AHL): 

Judd Caulfield- Right Wing

Ruslan Gazizov - Left Wing

Dillon Heatherington - Defenseman

Tyson Hinds - Defenseman

Travis Howe - Right Wing

Josh Lopina - Center

Nico Myatovic - Left Wing

Roland McKeown - Defenseman

Sasha Pastujov - Left Wing

Coulson Pitre - Right Wing

Konnor Smith - Defenseman

Jaxsen Wiebe - Right Wing

