Anaheim Ducks Announce Training Camp Roster Moves
September 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its 2024 Training Camp roster to 43 players (24 forwards, 13 defensemen and six goaltenders). The Ducks have assigned 12 players to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
An updated roster for the Ducks' 2024 Training Camp presented by OC Navigator is attached.
Assigned to San Diego Gulls (AHL):
Judd Caulfield- Right Wing
Ruslan Gazizov - Left Wing
Dillon Heatherington - Defenseman
Tyson Hinds - Defenseman
Travis Howe - Right Wing
Josh Lopina - Center
Nico Myatovic - Left Wing
Roland McKeown - Defenseman
Sasha Pastujov - Left Wing
Coulson Pitre - Right Wing
Konnor Smith - Defenseman
Jaxsen Wiebe - Right Wing
