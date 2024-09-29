Blues Assign 13 Players to Springfield
September 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned 13 players to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, including Jeremie Biakabutuka, Michael Buchinger, Will Cranley, Tanner Dickinson, Dalibor Dvorsky, Colten Ellis, Marc-Andre Gaudet, Samuel Johannesson, Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, Leo Loof, Anton Malmstrom, Dylan Peterson, and Marcus Sylvegard.
The Thunderbirds begin their exhibition slate on Wednesday, Oct. 2 when they host the Hartford Wolf Pack at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center. The regular season opens on Saturday, Oct. 12 against the Laval Rocket at 7:05 p.m. for Opening Night presented by MGM Springfield.
Interested 2024-25 season ticket members can call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn how to become a regular at the Thunderdome.
