Barracuda Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Details and Roster

September 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), today announced its initial roster for their 2024-25 Training Camp, which will be held at Tech CU Arena (@TechCUArena) in San Jose from Mon, Sept. 30 to Fri, Oct. 11, 2024.

The Barracuda are scheduled to play two preseason games, starting on Fri., Oct. 4 at the Bakersfield Condors (Mechanics Banks Arena - 6:30 p.m.). A full preseason schedule can be found below.

2024 San Jose Barracuda Preseason Schedule:

- Fri., Oct. 4 @ Bakersfield Condors [Edmonton Oilers]

6:30 p.m. - Mechanics Bank Arena, Bakersfield, CA

- Sun., Oct. 6 vs. Bakersfield Condors [Edmonton Oilers]

3:00 p.m. - Tech CU Arena, San Jose, CA

Both games will be broadcasted live on AHLTV on FloHockey and you can listen at sjbarracuda.com/listen and via the Sharks+SAP Center App.

