Preds Assign 24 to Milwaukee, Ads Set Camp Roster

September 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI- Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the following players will report to Milwaukee Admirals training camp:

- Forwards: Anthony Angello, Easton Armstrong, Alexander Campbell, Jordan Frasca, Kale Howarth, Joakim Kemell, Jake Lucchini, Kyle Marino, Navrin Mutter, Cal O'Reilly, Reid Schaefer and Kevin Wall

- Defensemen: Kevin Gravel, Jeremy Hanzel, Lucas Johansen, Jake Livingstone, Jack Matier, Chad Nychuk, Luke Prokop and Ryan Ufko

- Goaltenders: Magnus Chrona, Drew DeRidder and Ethan Haider

Additionally, forwards Austin Roest and Fedor Svechkov have been designated non-roster due to injury.

Milwaukee will begin their training camp on Monday and practice for three days before heading to Kansas City for a pair of games against Coachella Valley in their only pre-season action.

The Admirals will kick off the regular season on the road in Grand Rapids on Friday, October 11 th against the Griffins. The team's home opener is set for Saturday, October 19 th at 6 pm against the Rockford IceHogs at Panther Arena.

