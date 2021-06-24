MoonDogs Glide Past Mud Puppies in First Meeting
June 24, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release
MANKATO, Minn. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs (14-8) prevailed in their first contest hosting the Minnesota Mud Puppies (3-14) with an 8-2 win, Thursday at ISG Field.
Leading the way offensively wasÂ Evan BerkeyÂ (Cal State Bakersfield) who sported a 1-for-3 evening with a three-run home run and sacrifice fly for four total RBI. MoonDogs right-handed starting pitcherÂ Nolan PenderÂ (Bellarmine) stunned the Mud Puppies while allowing one run over seven complete innings of work. He struck out seven while never surrendering a free pass.
In the fourth frame, the MoonDogs grabbed the first lead with some assistance from an error. After a single slapped the other way to left byÂ Jack CostelloÂ (San Diego) got away from the Mud Puppies leftfielder, Berkey capitalized by scoring from first which gave the MoonDogs the game's first lead, 1-0.
After the Mud Puppies made their way into the score column in the sixth, the MoonDogs answered quickly with Berkey launching a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to make it a 4-1 ballgame.Â
The MoonDogs extended their lead to 7-1 in the seventh with an RBI double fromÂ Jacob WilsonÂ (Grand Canyon) and back-to-back sacrifice fly outs to right hit by Berkey and Costello. The lead moved to 8-1 whenÂ Preston CliffordÂ (Washington State) singled up the middle to score one more.
The game ultimately finished in an 8-3 decision after the Mud Puppies plated a run in the eighth and ninth innings. Hits in the ballgame were a draw with eight going each way. The Mud Puppies finished with more errors, 2-1.
Pender, who now stands 2-1, threw seven complete innings of one-run baseball, Thursday. Pender gave up four hits along the way while recording seven strikeouts with no walks.
Mud Puppies starting armÂ Jack LiffrigÂ took the loss in the contest. He surrendered one run (unearned) and four hits en route to falling to 0-2 in 2021. Liffrig walked and struck out zero batters.
The MoonDogs and Mud Puppies rematch at 6:35 p.m., Friday at ISG Field.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 24, 2021
- MoonDogs Glide Past Mud Puppies in First Meeting - Mankato MoonDogs
- Loggers Lose on Eau Claire Walk-Off, 3-2 - La Crosse Loggers
- Iadisernia Shines in 7-5 Win over Green Bay - Madison Mallards
- Pit Spitters Bust out Broom out for Doubleheader - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Weirather Dominates as Kingfish Even Series with Battle Creek - Kenosha Kingfish
- Bombers Late Rally Not Enough in Loss to Kingfish - Battle Creek Bombers
- First Place Dock Spiders Return Home Saturday Night - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Governor Evers Announces $2.8 Million in Support for Minor League Sports in Wisconsin - Madison Mallards
- Express Split Double Header with Huskies - Eau Claire Express
- Booyah Return to Capitol - Green Bay Booyah
- Stingers Fall in St. Cloud - Willmar Stingers
- Honkers Take Game Two of Doubleheader Thanks to Three-Run Eighth - Rochester Honkers
- MoonDogs Split Wednesday Doubleheader with Honkers at Mayo Field - Mankato MoonDogs
- Huskies Drop Game Two to Express; Finish 3-5 on the Road Trip - Duluth Huskies
- Rafters Spilt Road Doubleheader against Booyah - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Growlers Rebound from Early Deficit, But Fall in Series Opener against Rockford - Kalamazoo Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Mankato MoonDogs Stories
- MoonDogs Glide Past Mud Puppies in First Meeting
- MoonDogs Split Wednesday Doubleheader with Honkers at Mayo Field
- Mankato Stings Willmar, MoonDogs Prevail with Extra-Inning Free Pass
- MoonDogs Get Shutout in First Game of Home-And-Home Series with Stingers
- Berkey Provides Heroics, MoonDogs Extend Winning Streak with Walk-Off Win over Honkers for Series Sweep