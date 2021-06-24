Bombers Late Rally Not Enough in Loss to Kingfish

BATTLE CREEK, MI - The Bombers late fight was not enough as they fell to Kenosha 5-4 Thursday afternoon.

Battle Creek made it a one-run game in the ninth as Caleb Balgaard and Aaron Beck came home on wild pitches by Kenosha reliever Brady Kais. The reliever bent in the ninth but did not break as he got Sy Snedeker to fly out to the warning track in right center field to end the game, stranding a runner on third.

The Bombers faced familiar foe Brock Weirather who once again dominated the Bombers on the mound. The right hander pitched six scoreless innings giving up just one hit on just 59 pitches. Weirather has let up just one earned run against the Bombers this season in 20 innings of work over three starts.

The Bombers started Drew Lasseigne who got through four innings scoreless but fell apart in the fifth. The righty seemed destined to finish five innings after back-to-back strikeouts, but could not retire the next five Kensoha hitters which chased him from the game. Casey O'Laughlin scored on a wild pitch and RBI hits from Cam Redding and Vince Bianchina made it 3-0 Kingfish.

Kenosha added two runs in the eighth off reliever Drew Dyer on a sacrifice fly Redding and a wild pitch which brought Mitch Jebb home to make it 5-0.

The Bombers used three different relievers, led by Nolan Lamere who pitched 2.1 innings striking out two and not allowing any runs.

The Bombers tried to take advantage after Weirather exited the game. Pinch hitter Stephen Krause hit a two-run single off reliver Dominic Haan to make it 5-2.

Three of the last four Bombers losses have now been decided by just one run as they have now lost eight of the last nine games.

The Bombers were set to play a doubleheader today but game two was postponed until tomorrow. First pitch of tomorrow's doubleheader against the Kingfish is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

