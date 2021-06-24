Governor Evers Announces $2.8 Million in Support for Minor League Sports in Wisconsin

Madison, WIS.- Governor Evers announced today that $2.8 million of grants will be made available to minor league sports teams in the state of Wisconsin. The grants are funded by the American Rescue Plan of 2021. Wisconsin has an amazing minor league sports history with successful franchises in operation throughout the state. The Mallards 2020 season was cancelled due to the pandemic and the uncertainty of the last year has made the launch of the Mallards 2021 season slower than normal. Support from ticket holders, the corporate community and flexibility from the City of Madison, who owns Warner Park, has allowed the Mallards to continue operations into 2021, but it will most likely be 2022 before operations return to normal for the popular baseball team.

"Summer baseball in Wisconsin is all about bringing our communities together," said Mallards President, Vern Stenman. "The pandemic has created non-stop uncertainty for our business and we would like to thank the Governor for recognizing the important role that these teams play in our communities and investing in making certain that people across the state continue to have access to some of the most entertaining experiences in the entire country at ballparks and athletic venues throughout Wisconsin."

The Mallards launched their 21st summer in Madison on May 31st and their season will complete on August 14th. Typically, over 200,000 fans attend Mallards games each summer at The Duck Pond in Warner Park on the Northside of Madison. The Mallards employ over 300 part-time employees each summer, with the vast majority coming from within one mile of the ballpark.

