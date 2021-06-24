First Place Dock Spiders Return Home Saturday Night

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders return home for three games in four days starting Saturday, June 26th. The upcoming homestand includes a Cole Zabowski Shirsey giveaway and the first Bang For Your Buck Night of the summer.

Saturday, June 26th 6:35PM vs. Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (Cole Zabowski Shirsey Giveaway)

The first 500 fans through the gate will receive a Cole Zabowski Shirsey presented by Horicon Bank. After the game, all kids 12 and under can run the bases presented by Grande Cheese with NASH FM.

Sunday, June 27th 1:05PM vs. Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (Wizardry Day)

It's going to a magical day at the ballpark! Join in on the wizardry fun including quidditch, butter beer, and more! Stay after the game to collect autographs from Dock Spiders Players along the 3rd base line with Sunny 97.7.

Tuesday, June 29th 6:35PM vs. Lakeshore Chinooks (Bang For Your Buck)

Every Tuesday fans can enjoy hot dogs, Brew Pub Pizza slices, 16oz Sodas all for only $1, and enjoy $2 16oz domestic beer. It's also Boy Scout Night at the Ballpark!

Single game tickets for all games during the 2021 season are now on sale. Order yours today by calling the Dock Spiders Ticket Office at 920-907-9833 or by stopping by the Dock Spiders Front Office at 980 E Division St. Check out all our ticket information any time of the day or order online at www.dockspiders.com.

