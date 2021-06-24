Express Split Double Header with Huskies
June 24, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release
An extremely eventful day here at Carson Park as the Express took on Duluth in a doubleheader today. In the first game, we can't say we got what we were looking for with a final score of 4-0. The major player for the Express in game 1 was San Diego's Eddy Pelc, who pitched 6 full innings, giving up only 5 hits while striking out 4. With that game in the rearview, however, the boys in orange moved on to the 2nd game of the day looking for a win, and boy did they deliver.
All in all, this game was an oddity, to say the least, as once the 2nd inning ended, the Express already had 4 runs, but on no hits. In the first 2 innings, a large number of wild pitches walks, and errors allowed us to drive in some runs without much work at all. By the end of the game, we had a total of 7 runs with only 3 hits, but at the end of the day, a win is a win. Key performances from this game came from Montevallo's Greg Lewandowski and Mankato's Jack Brown. Lewandowski batted for 2 of our 3 hits, one hit being a double, and then added an RBI to his name. As for Brown, he pitched 5 clean innings giving up virtually nothing.
In conclusion, we ended up 1-1 on the day. With a good win, however, and by a good margin at that, we hope to carry that momentum into tomorrow's outing as the Loggers will be in town to take on the Express here at Carson Park.
