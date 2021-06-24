Larks Fall Short, Rox Win 5-4

The Larks had their four game win streak come to an end with a 5-4 loss to the St. Cloud Rox on Thursday night presented by McQuade Distributing.

Rox starter Johnny Dow turned in an impressive performance on the mound. Dow went eight innings allowing just two earned runs on three hits. The righty pitched to contact and worked efficiently enough to stay in the later stages of the game.

The Larks made the Rox nervous in the bottom of the ninth when they rallied for two runs to make it a 5-4 game. Larks catcher, Spencer Sarringar, represented the tying run at the plate and doubled down the right field line to keep the game alive for the Larks. Unfortunately, the Larks stranded the tying run on third to end the game.

Carter Rost followed starter Derek Shoen for three quality relief innings only allowing a solo homerun to Rox shortstop Connor O'Brien in the ninth. Rost was feeling his fastball registering 89 on the gun for the Metro Area Ambulance fastest pitch.

Despite the loss, the Larks made several good plays defensively. The Larks turned two double plays and Larks second baseman, Brant Schaffitzel, tagged Rox DH, Bobby Goodloe, and threw Rox catcher, Nate Stevens, out for the 4-3 double play and the Fetzer Electric Play of the Game.Â

The Larks look to bounce back and close the homestand against the Rox on a high note. Brian Baker (2-0, 3.18 ERA) takes the ball for the Larks, against the Rox' Bryce Robison (2-0, 1.93 ERA) to try to go for the series split on Friday night for 7:05 first pitch. Fetzer Electric Fireworks will follow the game.

