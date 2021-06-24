Weirather Dominates as Kingfish Even Series with Battle Creek

Battle Creek, Mich - The Kenosha Kingfish (13-11) defeated the Battle Creek Bombers (8-15) 5-4 at C.O. Brown Stadium on Thursday, June 24th.

Looking to even the series, Kenosha took the lead in the fifth inning when a wild pitch scored Casey O'Laughlin (Azusa Pacific). A few pitches later, Cam Redding (Saint Louis) hit an RBI triple scoring Mitch Jebb (Michigan State) to increase the lead to 2-0. A few batters later, Vince Bianchina (Northwestern) singled, plating Redding to give the Kingfish the 3-0 lead..

In the eighth inning, Kenosha added two more when an error scored Xavier Watson (Illinois). Redding then hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jebb to make it 5-0.

In the bottom half of the eighth and the ninth, Battle Creek scored two runs in each frame to cut the deficit to 5-4 and with the tying run on third base, Sy Snedeker (Princeton) flew out to the warning track to end the game and even the series.

On the mound, Kingfish starter Brock Weirather (Richmond) picked up the win going six innings of shutout ball while only allowing one hit. Dominic Hann (Michigan State) threw two innings allowing two runs. Brady Kais (Columbus State) pitched the ninth allowing two runs and claiming the save.

Kenosha will take on Battle Creek tomorrow, Friday, June 25 at 6:35 p.m EDT in a double header of two seven inning games due to a postponement of Thursday night's contest.

