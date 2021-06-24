Booyah Return to Capitol

June 24, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release









Green Bay Booyah pitcher Will Semb

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are scheduled to battle the Madison Mallards at Warner Park on Wednesday night. This will be the start of a two-game set at the Duck Pond in the state capitol between the two ball clubs.

Last night at Capital Credit Union Park, the Booyah were able to snap a season-high seven-game losing streak after holding off the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, 5-4.

The Booyah had to come from behind again last night after finding themselves on the wrong end of a 3-0 score. The victory was highlighted by a solo home run to right field by Kaden Hollow (Dixie State) to break a 3-3 tie and an 11-strikeout relief appearance by Will Semb (Iowa).

Earlier in the season, the Booyah and Mallards split a pair of games in Madison. The Booyah victory came on June 12, as Logan Lee (Northwood) pitched a gem. His seven-inning performance allowing just three hits, one earned run with three walks and four strikeouts coupled with a three-hit performance by Nadir Lewis (Princeton) was the recipe for the Booyah win.

Green Bay will start Jacob Riordan (Georgia State) on Thursday evening on the road. He has made four appearances and in 13.1 innings pitched, he has allowed eight hits, three unearned runs and seven strikeouts. It will be his first start of the season.

The Mallards will start Eliot Turnquist. He has made three appearances and has pitched 9.2 innings, allowing eight hits, five runs, seven walks while striking out 12.

The Booyah will return home on Saturday, June 26 to take on the Lakeshore Chinooks. There will be a salute to Healthcare Workers with Prevea Healthcare Rocky bobblehead giveaway. Kids Run the Bases postgame, presented by Culver's and Y100 FM. First pitch is at 6:35 pm.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

