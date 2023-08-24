Montes, Schunk Lead Isotopes to Thrilling 8-7 Victory

Oklahoma City, OK - In an ultimate see-saw battle on Wednesday evening, Victor Vodnik was able to shut the door. The Isotopes right-hander had already given up a run in the ninth inning, then Oklahoma City loaded the bases with one out. He induced a shallow flyout then a groundout off the bat of Yonny Hernandez on a full-count pitch, allowing Albuquerque to escape with an 8-7 victory, their fourth straight triumph.

The visitors led 4-3 to the bottom of the seventh before the Dodgers plated two. Albuquerque scored twice in their half of the eighth inning, but Oklahoma City again had answer, tying it up.

In the ninth, Coco Montes launched a one-out homer for the lead before Aaron Schunk delivered an RBI triple, his second three-bagger of the night. The insurance run proved extremely valuable, as the pesky Dodgers fought back once more.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque earned a victory when trailing after seven innings for the seventh time this season and second in the last four contests, having also occurred last Saturday vs. El Paso.

- The Isotopes have won at least four games in a row for the fourth time this season and first since July 5-8, with all of those victories taking place in Oklahoma City.

- 75 of 251 all-time meetings (29.9%) between Albuquerque and the Redhawks/Dodgers have been decided by one run.

- Schunk's two triples marked the 23rd time in Isotopes history that a player has accomplished the feat and second this year (Trevor Boone, June 18 at Tacoma). He entered the contest with just two extra-base hits in 56 at-bats this month.

- Willie MacIver was 2-for-4 with an RBI double, snapping a 5-for-34 drought that spanned his last 10 games. It was MacIver's first multi-hit performance since Aug. 2 vs. Las Vegas.

- Montes homer was his 19th overall of the campaign (18 with Albuquerque, one with Colorado). He is slashing .373/.417/.687 with six doubles, five homers and 17 RBI over his last 16 contests.

- Hunter Stovall delivered a two-out, two-run single to give the Isotopes a 6-5 lead in the eighth. This was his fourth multi-RBI game in the month of August.

- Albuquerque batters have 20 go-ahead hits in the seventh inning or later this season, as Montes and Stovall both came through in the clutch Wednesday.

- Tanner Gordon made his Isotopes debut, starting and completing just two innings while allowing three runs (two earned). It was his second-shortest outing of the year (May 7 vs. Charlotte).

- PJ Poulin worked two scoreless innings of relief with three strikeouts. It was his fifth time throwing two or more frames and not permitting a run this season.

- Albuquerque improved to 6-2 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season, having won six of their last seven contests.

- The Isotopes tallied an extra-base hit for the 35th game in a row, an ongoing season high that dates back to July 14 vs. Salt Lake.

- Tonight was the 16th time Albuquerque's pitching staff issued eight or more walks in a contest, and third against the Dodgers.

- Oklahoma City stranded 16 runners on base, the most by an Isotopes opponent this season.

- Albuquerque limited the opposition to two or fewer extra-base hits for the fourth consecutive ballgame.

- Veteran left-hander Mike Montgomery became the 21st pitcher to complete six or more innings against the Isotopes this year, and fourth in the last 15 contests.

On Deck: Albuquerque will go for their fifth consecutive triumph Thursday. The Isotopes starter is undecided, while Oklahoma City is expected to send right-handed pitcher Landon Knack to the bump. First pitch from the Sooner State is set for 6:05 pm MT (7:05 CT).

