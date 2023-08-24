Vegas Hangs on After R Late Rally Cooper Hummel

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (64-58, 27-20) suffered a third straight defeat on Wednesday at Cheney Stadium, and have lost consecutive 5-3 games to the Las Vegas Aviators (63-58, 29-18) to open this homestand.

Tyler Wade (sac fly) and Cody Thomas (RBI single) drove in runs in the third and fourth innings for Las Vegas.

Left-hander Kyle Hart threw 96 pitches over 5.0 IP for Tacoma: 7 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K. Right-hander Joey Estes lasted 5.2 scoreless IP (96 pitches) for Las Vegas: 3 H, 1 BB, 5 K.

Trailing 4-0 in the in the seventh, the Rainiers were on the board after loading the bases with walks; Tanner Kirwer lifted a sac fly to right field, his first career Triple-A RBI. The Aviators took back the run immediately in the eighth however, on a Thomas solo shot to right field, his 18th Triple-A homer this season.

In the home eighth, Zach DeLoach led off with a triple to center, and had a much shorter run when Cooper Hummel followed with his fifth homer, destroyed to left field, the furthest-hit Rainiers ball of the night at 391 feet, cutting the Vegas lead in half, 5-3. It unfortunately would be the evening's final scoring play.

RHP Ryan Jensen contributed a perfect inning of relief (6th) for Tacoma, striking out a pair.

The midpoint of this weeklong series will be on Thursday at Cheney Stadium, and LHP Tommy Milone is scheduled to start for Tacoma. First pitch will be at 7:05 PT. 10 games remain on the homestand.

The midpoint of this weeklong series will be on Thursday at Cheney Stadium, and LHP Tommy Milone is scheduled to start for Tacoma. First pitch will be at 7:05 PT. 10 games remain on the homestand.

