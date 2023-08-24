Aces Use Two Big Frames to Take Down Space Cowboys

SUGAR LAND, TX - Just a pair of innings was enough for the Reno Aces (70-53, 26-22) to defeat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (48-75, 15-33) 7-2 on Thursday night at Constellation Field.

RHP Shawn Dubin (L, 1-3) got the start for Sugar Land and struck out five batters in his first two frames, giving up just a walk and a hit by pitch. The righty came back out for the third and walked the lead-off hitter, who stole second, moved to third on a ground out and scored on a single from Phillip Evans, giving Reno a 1-0 lead while ending the night for Dubin. RHP Jimmy Endersby got a pop up for the second out but Kyle Lewis connected for a two-run homer, pushing the Aces in front 3-0.

The Space Cowboys had a chance to get a run back in the bottom of the third. Dixon Machado reached on a throwing error by Evans and Rylan Bannon followed with a bouncing ball to third that Evans threw well high of first, putting runners on the corners with no outs. Bannon was thrown out attempting to steal second, and LHP Blake Walston struck out the next two hitters to strand a pair.

Sugar Land cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth. Machado walked but was cancelled out on a fielder's choice. A walk to Joey Loperfido put two men on base and Pedro León laced a double off the left-field wall that scored Bannon, making it a 3-1 Sugar Land deficit. RHP Stephen Nogosek (W, 3-0) was summoned for Reno and got the next two outs, leaving the tying run at second for the Space Cowboys.

Reno sent 10 men to the plate in the top of the sixth, scoring four run to open a 7-1 lead. An RBI single from Bannon plated the final run of the game for the Space Cowboys, who were held to just one hit over the final three innings.

Trailing 2-1 in the series, the Space Cowboys continue their six-game set with the Aces on Friday night. LHP Colton Gordon is set to start for Sugar Land while Reno has not named a starter for a 7:05 pm first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online and seen on MiLB.TV.

