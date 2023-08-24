Sacramento Takes Down El Paso, 14-6
August 24, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The Sacramento River Cats beat El Paso 14-6 Thursday night at Southwest University Park to hand the Chihuahuas their fifth consecutive loss. It was Sacramento's fourth straight win.
El Paso left fielder Tirso Ornelas went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and now has a nine-game hitting streak. Ornelas has multiple hits in seven of the nine games. Chihuahuas catcher Brett Sullivan drove in three of El Paso's six runs. Sullivan also caught a runner trying to steal, which was the 41st runner caught trying to steal by El Paso catchers this season, the third-highest total in the Pacific Coast League.
Chihuahuas designated hitter Jantzen Witte came in to pitch the top of the ninth inning and retired all three batters he faced. It was Witte's second pitching appearance of the season and his 10th career pitching appearance, with all of them coming at the Triple-A level.
Box Score: Gameday: River Cats 14, Chihuahuas 6 Final Score (08/24/2023) (milb.com)
Team Records: Sacramento (20-28, 54-68), El Paso (21-27, 53-70)
Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sacramento RHP Keaton Winn (0-6, 5.07) vs. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (2-9, 7.28). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
