Isotopes Double-up Dodgers, 6-3

Game Summary:The Albuquerque Isotopes scored runs in four of the final five innings to come back and defeat the Oklahoma City Dodgers, 6-3, Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers (25-23/75-46) built a 3-1 lead through three innings. The Dodgers took the first lead of the night on a sacrifice fly in the first inning before the Isotopes tied the score, 1-1, in the second inning as they scored their first run on an OKC fielding error. The Dodgers' Bryson Brigman hit a solo home run in the second inning for a 2-1 lead. A sacrifice fly by Miguel Vargas in the third inning boosted the Dodgers' lead to 3-1. The Isotopes (26-22/53-70) then chipped away at OKC's lead, scoring runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, including home runs by Jonathan Morales and Wynton Bernard to put the Isotopes ahead, 4-3. Albuquerque then added two runs in the ninth inning for a 6-3 advantage.

-The Dodgers lost a fourth consecutive game, falling to 0-3 in their series against Albuquerque. The Dodgers have now started three straight series down 0-3 after not starting a series 0-3 since August 2022...This is the team's third losing streak of at least four games this season, third in the last 41 games and second of 2023 against the Isotopes...OKC has now lost nine of the last 11 games, 12 of the last 15 games and 13 of the last 17 games overall.

-It was the fourth straight game in which the Dodgers held a lead in the fifth inning or later and lost. It was also the fifth time in the last nine games that OKC led by at least two runs, but were unable to hold onto the lead...The bullpen has now been charged with eight blown saves in the last 10 games...Over the first three games of the current series, Albuquerque has scored 13 of its 23 total runs in the seventh inning or later.

-Miguel Vargas extended his hitting streak to seven games, going 1-for-2 with a double, walk and RBI. During his hitting streak, Vargas is 12-for-27...His 24 hits in August are tied for the team lead with Michael Busch and David Dahl.

-Jonny DeLuca opened a Major League Rehab Assignment after being placed on the Los Angeles Dodgers Injured List July 26 with a right hamstring strain. He served as OKC's designated hitter and went 0-for-3 with a RBI as he connected on a sac fly in the first inning.

-Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Shelby Miller continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, pitching two-thirds of an inning, allowing one run and two hits with one strikeout. He threw 22 pitches (16 strikes), faced four batters and was credited with a hold during his fourth appearance with OKC.

-The Dodgers took the field as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City during ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! Cielo Azul translates to "Blue Sky" and since 2018, the Dodgers have participated in MiLB's Copa de la Diversión, or Fun Cup, which aims to celebrate each participating community's Hispanic and Latino fans, create a culturally relevant gameday experience and develop special alternative team identities.

What's Next: The Dodgers and Isotopes continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Salute to Armed Forces Night presented by Casey's. Current and former local military personnel and their families will be celebrated as the night features in-game recognition of military members and postgame fireworks. Dodgers players and coaches will take the field in special commemorative camouflage jerseys and hats and the game-worn jerseys will be auctioned online to benefit the OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation.

