Albuquerque Rallies Late Again for 6-3 Triumph

August 24, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Oklahoma City, OK - The comeback Isotopes did it again Thursday evening. Trailing 3-1 in the fifth, Albuquerque slowly pecked away, scoring one in each of the next three frames to take the lead, before a two-run ninth put a 6-3 victory on ice. The Isotopes have won the first three contests of this set at Oklahoma City and five in a row overall.

Jonathan Morales and Wynton Bernard each launched a solo homer to key the offense, while Hunter Goodman had a pair of different two-out RBI singles. Josh Rogers pitched admirably out of the bullpen, firing 4.1 innings of two-hit, scoreless baseball.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque has tied their season-high winning streak at five games (June 29-July 3). It is the first time they have claimed the first three contests of a set since June 14-16, 2022 vs. Salt Lake.

- The Isotopes are 7-2 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season and have won seven of their last eight in the Sooner State.

- Albuquerque has earned a victory in the first three games of a series at Oklahoma City for the first time since April 21-23, 2012.

- Bernard extended his on-base streak to 26 games, dating back to July 21. He is slashing .367/.426/.578 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs, 15 RBI and 12 stolen bases during the stretch. Bernard has also produced 15 multi-hit contests throughout the timeframe.

- Bernard's homer was the 22nd go-ahead hit for an Albuquerque player in the seventh inning or later in 2023, and fourth in the last three contests.

- The Isotopes stole five or more bases for the sixth time this season (four in the second half). They have 13 thefts over the first three contests of this series.

- Jimmy Herron was 2-for-5, and has reached safely in 36 of his last 39 contests. He has compiled a slash line of .350/.458/.562 with 12 doubles, a triple, five homers and 25 walks during the stretch, while also going 18-for-18 on the basepaths. Herron stole two bags for the seventh time this season and third in the month of August. This marks the ninth time in Isotopes history a player has stolen at least 25 bags in a campaign.

- Goodman continued his torrid pace at the Triple-A level, and has now recorded 29 RBI in 14 contests. He is 7-for-13 with two homers and eight RBI in this series. Goodman has three consecutive multi-hit games for the second time this season (May 2-4 vs. Reading).

- Coco Montes extended his hitting streak to 10 games, a season-high. During the span, Montes is 15-for-44 with four doubles, three homers and eight RBI.

- Chase Anderson made a Major League rehab start with the Isotopes, his first live game action since July 22. The 10-year MLB veteran worked 2.2 innings, allowing five hits and three runs. Anderson became the 15th different player to rehab for Albuquerque this season.

- Rogers completed four or more innings without allowing a run for the second time this season (July 16 vs. Salt Lake).

- Stephen Jones recorded his first Triple-A save in his first appearance with the Isotopes since May 25.

- Albuquerque turned multiple double plays in a contest for the 32nd time in 2023.

- For the eighth time this year and fifth in the last nine games, all Isotopes starting position players hit safely.

On Deck: Right-handed pitcher Noah Davis will look to build off 11.0 consecutive scoreless innings for Albuquerque tomorrow, against fellow right-hander Kyle Hurt. First pitch from Oklahoma City is set for 6:05 pm MT (7:05 CT).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.