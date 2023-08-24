Bees Fall to Express 9-1

August 24, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







Four Round Rock pitchers combined on a three-hitter as the Express downed the Salt Lake Bees 9-1 on Wednesday night for their 14th straight win. Salt Lake's only hits came on a bloop single to center by Brett Phillips in the fifth inning, a leadoff homer by Kevin Padlo in the ninth, and a double in the ninth by Michael Stefanic. The three hits equal the season low for hits set on April 19th versus Reno.

Salt Lake starter Cesar Valdez (4-6) took the loss as he went five innings and allowed five runs on nine hits with a season-high tying six strikeouts and two walks. Luis Ledo pitched in relief in his first outing in one month due to an oblique injury and gave up three runs on four hits in one and two-third innings.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.