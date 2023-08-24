Sacramento Takes Down El Paso, 6-1

The Sacramento River Cats beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 6-1 Wednesday in the second game of a six-game series. The Chihuahuas have lost four consecutive games.

El Paso's run came on an RBI single by Daniel Johnson in the bottom of the seventh inning. Johnson now has four hits through his first two games with El Paso. Jay Groome started for the Chihuahuas on his 25th birthday and allowed three earned runs in five innings. El Paso starting pitchers have allowed only three runs in 11 innings in the series. Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Tim Lopes stole two bases Wednesday and has matched his career high with 35 steals this season.

Chihuahuas reliever Ray Kerr pitched a scoreless inning Wednesday and hasn't allowed any runs in his last 13 Triple-A appearances. El Paso was held to three hits Wednesday, which tied their season low for hits in a game. The Chihuahuas have not been shut out through their first 122 games of the season.

Team Records: Sacramento (19-28, 53-68), El Paso (21-26, 53-69)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sacramento TBA vs. El Paso RHP Anderson Espinoza (6-5, 5.68). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

