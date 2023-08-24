Express' Winning Streak Snapped at 14 Games After Extra-Inning Defeat by Bees

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (30-18 | 74-48) saw their 14-game winning streak snapped by the Salt Lake Bees (20-27 | 57-64) by a final score of 4-3 in 12 innings at Dell Diamond on Thursday night.

Round Rock reliever RHP Edwar Colina (2-1, 5.49) earned the loss after allowing one unearned run on one hit in 1.0 inning. He walked one and struck out two. Salt Lake reliever LHP Eric Torres (1-1, 9.67) earned the win after throwing 2.0 innings while allowing one hit and striking out three. Bees LHP Cam Vieaux (4-4, 5.66) earned the save after tossing a hitless 12th inning.

Along the Train Tracks:

Round Rock and Salt Lake combined for seven hits in the first six innings but were unable to put any runs on the board.

After six scoreless innings, Bees 3B Jack Lopez put the visitors on the board with his solo home run that led off the seventh inning.

The lead did not last long for Salt Lake as Round Rock RF Sandro Fabian smacked a game-tying home run to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning and the score was 1-1.

Two walks and a single loaded the bases for the Bees in the eighth inning. SS Livan Soto hit a two-out, two-RBI single to put Salt Lake in front 3-1.

Fabian led off the ninth inning with a walk and 2B Dio Arias followed with a two-run home run that tied the game at 3-3. With no outs, CF Elier Hernandez singled and an error on the pickoff attempt allowed him to take second base. The Express loaded the bases but a double play ended the inning and sent the game to the 10th frame.

Neither team scored in the 10th or 11th inning. The Bees stranded their inherited runner each time while the Express had three total runners stranded.

In the 12th inning, RF Jordyn Adams singled and stole second base which had two runners in scoring position. 2B Michael Stefanic grounded out to score a run and it was 4-3. The Express stranded two runners in the 12th inning and the 4-3 score stood final.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express starter, RHP Zak Kent, tossed a season-high 4.0 scoreless innings on Thursday. Prior to the night, Kent had not thrown more than 3.0 innings in a game.

Round Rock RF Sandro Fabian tied the game in the seventh inning with his 20th home run of the season. Fabian is one of nine players in the Pacific Coast League with 20 home runs this the season.

Round Rock entered the night 5-0 in extra-inning games at Dell Diamond this year. The is now 6-3 in extras this season.

Next up: The Express will take on the Bees in game four of the series at Dell Diamond on Friday night with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Round Rock LHP Cody Bradford (9-2, 3.24) is scheduled to face off against Salt Lake RHP J.D. Hammer (0-1, 6.16).

