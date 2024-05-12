Monarchs Blast Four Homers, Sweep Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - It only took one pitch for the Kansas City Monarchs to take control.

Ross Adolph homered on the first pitch of the game, one of four Monarchs home runs, as Kansas City defeated the Sioux City Explorers 8-1 to complete a season-opening three-game sweep.

Adolph, Blake Rutherford, Tucker Bradley and Frankie Tostado all went yard for the Monarchs. Kansas City native Dalton Moats got the win, throwing five two-hit innings of one-run baseball.

The Monarchs (3-0) head to Fargo next for a three-game series with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks starting Monday night at 7:02 p.m.

Kansas City jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning Sunday behind three home runs. Rutherford and Bradley both hit two-run blasts in the inning, the most runs Kansas City has scored in one inning on the young season.

That was more than enough for Moats, who struck out four and only walked one in his first start of the season.

Julian Garcia relieved Moats, throwing three hitless innings in his season debut. He struck out five, including the first three batters he faced, while walking two.

Nicolo Pinazzi got the last three outs for Kansas City, facing the minimum and striking out two.

UP NEXT

Kansas City begins a three-game series with Fargo-Moorhead Monday night. Former Kansas Jayhawk Jackson Goddard will start the series opener for the Monarchs. The Monarchs' home opener is Thursday, May 16 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

