Alan Carter: from Singapore to the World Baseball Classic

May 12, 2024 - American Association (AA)

The beauty of baseball often comes as a sacrifice, and for Lake Country DockHounds pitcher Alan Zhang Carter, the generosity led to "the greatest moment of his life."

Carter proudly represented the 2023 China WBC team. After his mother, Maggie Zhang, was born in Xi'An, China, he was eligible to join the Chinese team. But if it weren't for his mother's selflessness, Carter wouldn't be who he is today.

Born in Singapore, Carter and his parents moved to the United States. After his mother uprooted her entire life for the benefit of the family, it's something Carter would never forget.

"She restarted her life over here... for me," Carter said. "I almost felt like this was my way to prove to her that the sacrifice was worth it."

The WBC Experience

For Carter, the World Baseball Classic (WBC) epitomized the chance. After receiving a phone call from one of his idols, Ray Chang, his journey to repay the sacrifices began.

"I got this random phone call, and thank god I picked up because it was Ray Chang with Team China," Carter said. " It was almost like a call to the big leagues and I just couldn't wait to tell my mom."

The experience marked a full-circle moment. The opportunity to honor his mother's sacrifice and represent Team China on a global stage was everything Carter could have asked for.

"To get to wear that (China) jersey after everything my mom has sacrificed, it meant everything," he said.

Not only did the life-changing event deepen Carter's love for the game, it also broadened his cultural respect for baseball.

"I think my appreciation grew for the sport in seeing just how other countries and cultures value the game of baseball," Carter said. "It's been an eye opener to see how other cultures perceive baseball."

To Carter, baseball in America is a modest sport, but in Japan - the WBC host - it's a party for the fans. Carter distinctly recalled the Tokyo Dome holding 45,000 fans and while Japan was hitting, the place was rocking. Unified chants were yelled and large flags were waved, yet as Japan was pitching, a small talk conversation could echo - much different than a typical baseball game atmosphere in America.

As Carter immersed himself in Japan, he is excited to integrate the lessons he learned from the WBC into his tenure with the DockHounds.

"It's just knowing that I have been there and done it before," Carter said. "It helps with the subconscious knowing I have succeeded in that environment so there's no reason why I can't do it again."

As he prepares for his inaugural season as a DockHound, Carter remains grateful for his WBC experience and his mother's sacrifices.

