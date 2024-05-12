Big Inning from the Dogs Sink RailCats

May 12, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Chicago, IL) The RailCats were giving the ball to their left-handed pitcher, Chris Erwin, for his first appearance since August against the same team, the Chicago Dogs. The 'Cats were shut out the day before and were looking to tie the series and force a rubber match to close out the opening series.

LG Castillo, with a powerful swing, ensured that the RailCats would not be shut out for the second day in a row. His ball soared into left field, marking the team's first home run of the year. Erwin, on the other hand, was in top form, delivering 4 innings of shutout baseball and striking out six batters.

The Dogs did all their damage in one inning. After tying the game on a bases-loaded walk, Pavin Parks sent a screamer down the left field line that cleared the bases. Parks would score on Turbo's double the next batter. Chicago had a four-run advantage over the Cats.

The RailCats threatened in the 9th. Castillo drove in Guillermo Quintana, and with the tying run at the plate, Dogs reliever Cal Coughlin got back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat. The final tally from Impact field was 5-2.

The RailCats close out the opening series against Chicago on Mother's Day. Tai Tiedemann will be on the mound, and Chicago will pitch former Ball State Cardinal John Brown. The first pitch is at 3:00.

The RailCats Home Opener is set for May 17 at 6:45 pm against the Lake Country DockHounds with post-game fireworks presented by Fifth Third Bank. Also, a 2024 Magnet Schedule Giveaway thanks to Northwest Indiana Orthopedic & Spine Center at Methodist Hospitals. Single-game tickets are available by calling 219-882-2255 and railcatsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.