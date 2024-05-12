Walk off Home Run Ends a Cleburne Classic

Cleburne, Texas - C Jaxx Groshans stole the show late Friday night at La Moderna Field with a 2-run home run in the bottom of the 9th inning in walk-off fashion lifting the Cleburne Railroaders over the Winnipeg Goldeyes 5-4. A game that featured multiple weather delays, a pitching duel, and an ejection after a scuffle ended with Groshans earning Cleburne their third consecutive win as they remain undefeated at 3-0.

Through six innings, both starting pitchers only allowed one run combined. Winnipeg's RHP Joey Matulovich struck out four, walked two, and gave up one earned run in the Goldeye's best performance from a starter so far this series. Cleburne's LHP Juan Hillman was even more impressive with zero runs, three strikeouts, and one hit that came from a 2B Keshawn Lynch infield single in the middle of the 6th inning.

The game drastically changed once the relievers came in, especially in the 7th inning. After one run scored for Winnipeg in the top of the inning to tie it up, 2B Carter Aldrete hit his second home run of the season and gave Cleburne a 3-1 lead. That lead would carry until the top of the 9th.

As rain scorched down on La Moderna FIeld with RHP Joe Corbett looking for his second save in three days, the Goldeyes scored three runs including a RF Max Murphy solo home run.

Murphy was 0-12 for the season before that at-bat.

Later in the inning, Goldeye's SS Andy Armstrong scored the final run of the inning off a single that brought 1B Gio Brusa home. On the same play, LF Ryan Holgate attempted to score from second but a throw from Railroader RF Brian O'Grady got to C Michael Berglund in time at home plate for the third out of the inning. Berglund was unhappy with Holgate's aggressive slide and a shoving match by both teams ensued, clearing the dugouts and bullpens.

Berglund was ejected from the game. Groshans replaced him.

A quick weather delay followed the incident before the game continued to the bottom of the 9th with Winnipeg up 4-3. After strikeouts from CF Hill Alexander and Aldrete and a walk from O'Grady, Groshans stepped up to bat. After a foul and two balls taken, Groshans hit the walk-off 2-run home run to win the game. It's Groshans' first hit of the season.

The Railroaders look to carry the momentum into Mother's Day with a rare day game at La Moderna Field on May 12th with first pitch at 3:06 p.m.

