Dogs Sweep Opening Weekend
May 12, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Chicago Dogs News Release
The Chicago Dogs performed a three-game sweep after taking down the Gary SouthShore Railcats in the series finale 8-5.
Chicago found an early lead after cleanup hitter Narciso Crook smashed his first home run ball of the season.
The long ball became a trend for Crook, who hit his second home run of the game in the fourth inning.
Chicago starting pitcher John Baker forced Gary's offense to stay quiet, allowing four hits and one earned run over five innings pitched, striking out four.
Augie Voight relieved Baker, but was unable to defend Baker's efforts, collapsing for four hits allowed on three runs scored over just two innings of work.
The Dogs offensive production continued to pound Gary pitching, after Dusty Stroup and Pavin Parks both hit their first home runs of the season in the fifth and seventh innings.
With the game tied in the bottom of the eighth inning, Crook did what he had done best all game, mashing his third home run of the game, putting himself as a league leader in home runs.
Crook, a pitcher's nightmare, ended his stellar outing with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate, totaling three runs scored and five RBIs.
Late game pitching from Michael Krauza and Joey Marciano helped shut the door for the Dogs. The two pitchers combined for two hitless innings, sealing the win for Krauza, and the save for Marciano.
The undefeated Dogs will make a short drive up the road to Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, for a three-game series against the Lake Country Dockhounds.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from May 12, 2024
- Carter Aldrete Does It Again in Cleburne's 1-0 Win - Cleburne Railroaders
- Dogs Sweep Opening Weekend - Chicago Dogs
- RedHawks Fall to Saltdogs in Rubber Game - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- RailCats Fall Short in Slugfest - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- X's Drop Third Straight Out Of The Gate - Sioux City Explorers
- Monarchs Blast Four Homers, Sweep Sioux City - Kansas City Monarchs
- Achenbach Homers Twice, Drives in Five as Birds Sweep Lake Country - Sioux Falls Canaries
- An Instant Classic Ends with Groshans Walk-Off Home Run in Railroaders Third Straight Win - Cleburne Railroaders
- Big Inning from the Dogs Sink RailCats - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Alan Carter: from Singapore to the World Baseball Classic - Lake Country DockHounds
- Cleburne Defeats Goldeyes in a Walk-Off - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Dogs Stay Hot with 5-2 Win over Gary - Chicago Dogs
- Walk off Home Run Ends a Cleburne Classic - Cleburne Railroaders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.