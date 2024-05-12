Dogs Sweep Opening Weekend

The Chicago Dogs performed a three-game sweep after taking down the Gary SouthShore Railcats in the series finale 8-5.

Chicago found an early lead after cleanup hitter Narciso Crook smashed his first home run ball of the season.

The long ball became a trend for Crook, who hit his second home run of the game in the fourth inning.

Chicago starting pitcher John Baker forced Gary's offense to stay quiet, allowing four hits and one earned run over five innings pitched, striking out four.

Augie Voight relieved Baker, but was unable to defend Baker's efforts, collapsing for four hits allowed on three runs scored over just two innings of work.

The Dogs offensive production continued to pound Gary pitching, after Dusty Stroup and Pavin Parks both hit their first home runs of the season in the fifth and seventh innings.

With the game tied in the bottom of the eighth inning, Crook did what he had done best all game, mashing his third home run of the game, putting himself as a league leader in home runs.

Crook, a pitcher's nightmare, ended his stellar outing with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate, totaling three runs scored and five RBIs.

Late game pitching from Michael Krauza and Joey Marciano helped shut the door for the Dogs. The two pitchers combined for two hitless innings, sealing the win for Krauza, and the save for Marciano.

The undefeated Dogs will make a short drive up the road to Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, for a three-game series against the Lake Country Dockhounds.

