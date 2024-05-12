RedHawks Fall to Saltdogs in Rubber Game
May 12, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks finished off their first series of the 2024 season with a 7-4 loss in 10 innings to the Lincoln Saltdogs on Sunday evening at Newman Outdoor Field.
Evan Alexander continued his hot start to the season for the RedHawks, knocking in F-M's first run of the game on a single in the third inning to tie the score 1-1. Alexander finished the game 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a walk.
Sam Dexter tied it 2-2 in the eighth on an RBI groundout to force extras, but a five-run 10th inning for Lincoln put the game out of reach for Fargo-Moorhead.
Alex DuBord (1-1) picked up the loss for the RedHawks after allowing five runs (three earned) on one hit and three wild pitches in the 10th. Wyatt Sparks (1-1) got the win for the Saltdogs.
Fargo-Moorhead will welcome the Kansas City Monarchs to Newman Outdoor Field on Monday night for the start of a three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m.
