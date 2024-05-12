Carter Aldrete Does It Again in Cleburne's 1-0 Win

May 12, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release









Cleburne Railroaders' Carter Aldrete on game night

(Cleburne Railroaders) Cleburne Railroaders' Carter Aldrete on game night(Cleburne Railroaders)

Cleburne, Texas - A pitching duel saw one run scored combined between both teams when RF Carter Aldrete hit a solo home run in the 5th inning. Aldrete's third home run of the year was enough for the Cleburne Railroaders' 1-0 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes on Mother's Day at La Moderna Field.

It was all about the pitchers, especially the starting pitchers. Winnipeg's Landen Bourassa and Cleburne's Kyle Johnston went back and forth in their outings where they combined for 17 strikeouts. Johnston went five innings, allowed four hits, zero runs, and struck out six. Bourassa pitched six innings and struck out 11. Outside of the Aldrete homer, Bourassa gave up two hits and two walks.

After Winnipeg loaded the bases in the middle of the 7th inning, RHP Dylan Bice relieved RHP Travis Perry and quickly got out of the jam allowing no runs in the Goldeye's best opportunity to score on the night. RHP Mark Washington earned the save after CF Hill Alexander caught a flyball for the second out and threw it home for a play at the plate where pinch runner, Keshawn Lynch, was called out trying to score from third.

The Railroaders go up 4-0 on the series against Winnipeg and look to make it five in a row with Monday's game at La Moderna Field with first pitch set for 7:06 p.m.

CATCH ALL RAILROADER GAMES LIVE ON AABASEBALL.TV

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.