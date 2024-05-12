X's Drop Third Straight Out Of The Gate

May 12, 2024 - American Association (AA)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers couldn't avoid the sweep as the Kansas City Monarchs took game three of the opening series 8-1. The Monarchs offense rocked early on, scoring five in the first inning, and it was another dominant performance from Kansas City's pitching, allowing just two hits throughout the game.

The Monarchs started the game offensively, with Ross Adolph leading off on a first-pitch home run off Sioux City's John Sheaks. Kansas City's Blake Rutherford followed suit later in the frame, stamping a two-run blast over the wall, sending home Josh Bissonette and making it 3-0 Monarchs. 3-0 became 5-0 right after Kansas City's Tucker Bradley sent a rocket over the fence off Explorers' Sheaks, plating Cameron Cannon in the process.

After Sheaks worked out of the first, the X's went down in order in the bottom of the opening frame. Sheaks then started to lock in, finishing a shutout inning after allowing a walk and single.

The X's got some help on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second thanks to Sioux City's Nick Shumpert who smoked one out of the park off Kansas City starter Dalton Moats, cutting the deficit to 5-1.

Past that, the Explorers struggled to get the offense rolling, without a runner reaching third base until the eighth.

Sioux City's Sheaks continued to dial it in past that, retiring every batter between the third and fifth innings. In the sixth inning, the Monarchs finally got to Sheaks again when Kansas City's Frankie Tostado smashed the Monarchs' fourth dinger of the game, sending Cameron Cannon around the bases as well and making it a 7-1 KC lead.

Julian Garcia relieved Kansas City's Dalton Moats to begin the bottom of the sixth, and he continued the Monarchs' strong pitching, retiring the side in the frame.

Rayne Supple checked into the game for Sioux City in the top of the seventh, taking out John Sheaks after six complete innings. Supple held the Monarchs scoreless in the frame, but in the top of the eighth, Kansas City tagged him for one run on a Channy Ortiz RBI single that made it 8-1.

Neither team would score again, as X's Kyle Marman relieved Supple in the ninth with a perfect inning. Kansas City's Nicolo Pinazzi closed it out for the Monarchs, coming up with the save (1) after striking out the final two batters in a three up, three down inning.

The Explorers continue their season opening homestand with game one of a three game series with the Lincoln Saltdogs Monday night with the first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. at Mercy One Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

