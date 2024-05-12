RailCats Fall Short in Slugfest

(Chicago, IL) It was Mother's Day, and the RailCats were going against the Chicago Dogs for the final time in this series. They won't face off again until July; the 'Cats were sending Tai Tiedemann to the mound, while the Dogs assigned John Baker for his return to Chicago.

The game was a thrilling back-and-forth, with the Dogs scoring first on a Narciso Crook home run in the second inning. Olivier Basabe then tied it up with his own home run in the fourth inning. The Dogs and the Cats continued to trade runs throughout the middle innings, keeping the excitement high.

Going into the top of the sixth, the RailCats trailed 4-2 and would rally in the inning. Jackson Valera singled into right field to score the first run, which was followed by a Marcos Gonzalez single to left to score a couple more runs and give the RailCats a lead.

The lead was carried into the seventh, and Dusty Stroup tied the game with a home run. In the eighth inning, Crook crushed his third home run to give Chicago the lead and eventually sweep over the RailCats.

Despite the tough start, the RailCats are gearing up for their next challenge. They will be back in action on Tuesday for their series with the Milwaukee Milkmen. The game is set to start at 11 AM, with both teams yet to announce their starting pitchers.

The RailCats Home Opener is set for May 17 at 6:45 pm against the Lake Country DockHounds with post-game fireworks presented by Fifth Third Bank. Also, a 2024 Magnet Schedule Giveaway thanks to Northwest Indiana Orthopedic & Spine Center at Methodist Hospitals. Single-game tickets are available by calling 219-882-2255 and railcatsbaseball.com.

