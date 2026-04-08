MLS NEXT PRO: San Jose Earthquakes II vs Minnesota United FC 2: April 12, 2026
Published on April 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC YouTube Video
- Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls / http://instagram.com/mlsnextpro - Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS /ÃÂ https://twitter.com/MLSnextpro - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS
For more information about MLS NEXT Pro, go to the league's official website: https://www.Mlsnextpro.com
Check out the Minnesota United FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from April 8, 2026
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Toronto FC - FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy Sign Forward Julian Placias and Midfielder Troy Elgersma to Short-Term Agreements from Ventura County FC - LA Galaxy
- Timbers Fundraise for Oregon Humane Ahead of April 11 LAFC Match with Special Edition Hat Promotion - Portland Timbers
- Cincinnati Natives Link up a Goal, and Do So Through a Growing Strength for the Orange and Blue - FC Cincinnati
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: April 8, 2026 - New England Revolution
- San Diego FC Community, Thank You - San Diego FC
- Philadelphia Union Sign Homegrown Defender Nathan Harriel to New Contract - Philadelphia Union
- Major League Soccer Announces Collaboration with Vision Insights to Deliver Brand Expolsure Analysis to League Partners - MLS
- LAFC Takes Commanding First Leg Lead; Defeats Cruz Azul 3-0 - Los Angeles FC
- Nashville SC Draws Club América 0-0 in First Leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal Series - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota United FC Stories
- Minnesota United Recalls Goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich from Loan
- Minnesota United FC Update on James Rodríguez
- Minnesota United Secures Three Points in Victory over LA Galaxy
- Minnesota United FC at LA Galaxy Preview
- MNUFC to Face Sacramento Republic FC in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32