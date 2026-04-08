MLS NEXT PRO: San Jose Earthquakes II vs Minnesota United FC 2: April 12, 2026

Published on April 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC YouTube Video







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Major League Soccer Stories from April 8, 2026

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