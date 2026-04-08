MLS NEXT PRO: CT United vs Columbus Crew 2: April 11, 2026
Published on April 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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Major League Soccer Stories from April 8, 2026
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- Major League Soccer Announces Collaboration with Vision Insights to Deliver Brand Expolsure Analysis to League Partners - MLS
- LAFC Takes Commanding First Leg Lead; Defeats Cruz Azul 3-0 - Los Angeles FC
- Nashville SC Draws Club América 0-0 in First Leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal Series - Nashville SC
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