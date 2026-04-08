MLS NEXT PRO: Chattanooga FC vs Orlando City B: April 11, 2026
Published on April 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC YouTube Video
- Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls / http://instagram.com/mlsnextpro - Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS /ÃÂ https://twitter.com/MLSnextpro - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS
For more information about MLS NEXT Pro, go to the league's official website: https://www.Mlsnextpro.com
Check out the Orlando City SC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from April 8, 2026
- Philadelphia Union Sign Homegrown Defender Nathan Harriel to New Contract - Philadelphia Union
- Major League Soccer Announces Collaboration with Vision Insights to Deliver Brand Expolsure Analysis to League Partners - MLS
- LAFC Takes Commanding First Leg Lead; Defeats Cruz Azul 3-0 - Los Angeles FC
- Nashville SC Draws Club América 0-0 in First Leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal Series - Nashville SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando City SC Stories
- Orlando City SC Falls, 6-0, to LAFC
- The Assist: Orlando City SC at LAFC - April 4, 2026
- Orlando City SC to Face FC Naples in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32
- Global Soccer Icon And World Cup Winner Antoine Griezmann to Join Orlando City SC
- Orlando City SC Falls 5-0 to Nashville SC on the Road