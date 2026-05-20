MLS 360 Team Couldn'T Believe How to INSANE Ending Was to San Diego FC vs. FC Cincinnati
Published on May 20, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC YouTube Video
Check out the San Diego FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from May 20, 2026
- Earthquakes vs. Colorado Rapids Tonight at 7 p.m. Pt - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Jose Earthquakes to Induct Mike Hewitt into Hall of Fame on August 15 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Programming Slate Revealed for Soccer Celebration at Skyline Park Presented by the Colorado Rapids - Colorado Rapids
- Minnesota United Announces Soccer Celebration for Summer 2026 - Minnesota United FC
- Atlanta United Training Center Set to Serve as FIFA World Cup 2026© Base Camp Site for Uzbekistan - Atlanta United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Advances to First U.S. Open Cup Semifinal After Winning in a Penalty Shootout 4-2 over Houston Dynamo - St. Louis City SC
- Orlando City SC Advance to U.S. Open Cup Semifinals - Orlando City SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- SDFC Goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos to Represent Cape Verde at the FIFA World Cup 2026™
- San Diego FC Unveils Revitalized Courts at Willie Henderson Sports Complex
- San Diego FC Plays to a 3-3 Draw against FC Cincinnati at Snapdragon Stadium
- SDFC Hosts FC Cincinnati Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium
- Get to Know Danish Forward Marcus Ingvartsen