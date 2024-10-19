Misa and Epperson Lead the Spirit Past Brampton in OT Thriller

October 19, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Brampton, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit continued their strong start to the weekend as they defeat Brampton 3-2 in overtime on Saturday, October 19th at CAA Centre. Michael Misa tallied two goals bringing his season total to 13 and extending his point streak to nine games. Kristian Epperson shined with three points (1G, 2A) including the game winning goal in overtime. Andrew Oke got the start in net for Saginaw recording 29 saves on 31 shots. Jacob Gibbons started in net for Brampton tallying 18 saves on 21 shots.

Saginaw opened the scoring in this one. Michael Misa received a pass from Kristian Epperson who was pinned up on the boards and buried a shot blocker side for his 12th goal of the season. Misa extended his point streak to nine games and Epperson picked up his eighth assist of the season.

With 25 seconds left in the period, Porter Martone sent Carson Rehkopf's rebound shot to the back of the net to tie the game. Finn Harding was also credited with an assist.

After 1: SAG 1 - 1 BRAM (Total Shots: 7 - 10)

Brampton struck first in the second period, capitalizing on a takeaway. Porter Martone tallied his second goal of the game to give Brampton a 2-1 lead. Angus MacDonell is credited with the assist.

After a great takeaway from Kristian Epperson, Michael Misa picked up the loose puck and buried a shorthanded goal to tie the game midway through the period. Misa tallied his second goal of the game bringing his season total to 13 and Epperson picked up his second assist of the evening.

After 2: SAG 2 - 2 BRAM (2nd Period Shots: 6 - 13 Total Shots: 13 - 23)

Both teams had good scoring chances but got nothing to show for it, sending the game to overtime with a score of 2-2.

After 3: SAG 2 - 2 BRAM (3rd Period Shots: 7 - 8 Total Shots: 20 - 31)

Just five seconds into overtime, Kristian Epperson picked up the puck off the faceoff and skated straight to the net to bury the game winner. Michael Misa got the only assist with the faceoff win.

FINAL: SAG 3 - 2 BRAM (Overtime Shots: 1 - 0 Total Shots: 21 - 31)

Powerplays: SAG 0/2 BRAM 0/3

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (29 Saves / 31 Shots W) BRAM Jacob Gibbons (18 Saves / 21 Shots L)

Saginaw travels to Oshawa to face the Generals Sunday, October 20th at Tribute Communities Centre. Puck drop is at 6:05 PM.

