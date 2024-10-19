Lardis the Overtime Hero in Win Over Frontenacs

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Wrapping a two-game homestand weekend the Brantford Bulldogs hit the ice Saturday night to tangle with the Kingston Frontenacs for the second time in just seven days. The Bulldogs looked to follow up on their victory over the Frontenacs last Saturday night that saw Cole Brown net the winner with just 25 seconds left.

The Bulldogs got off to a strong start in the first period, quickly pushing the pace and physicality and funneling pucks to Nolan Lalonde's goal. The early pressure paid off at 7:09 as Nikolas Rossetto worked the puck around the back of the Kingston goal to Cole Brown who delivered it to the right point for Owen Protz. Allowing a screen to develop, Protz sent a low, hard shot to the net that squeezed through the legs of Lalonde for his 2nd of the season giving the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead. The visitors responded with a bit of a of a weird one. After Ethan Miedema hammered the puck off glass in his own zone for a long distance indirect to Cedrick Guindon, the Fronts centerman pulled up high in the Bulldogs end. Allowing Gage Heyes to drive the net, Guindon's shot deflected off Lucas Moore's skate, changing direction on Ryerson Leenders and sliding inside the post at 13:29 tying the game 1-1 which is where it would stay through 20 minutes.

The Frontenacs took their first lead of the game 1:41 into the middle frame. After Gage Heyes' stick was lifted on a shot attempt, the puck fell right to the tape of Ethan Miedema who caught Leenders re-setting for the shot for his 6th of the season, taking a 2-1 lead. The Bulldogs bounced back at 4:24 with Luca Testa barreling down the left side and firing a shot Lalonde turned aside but the rebound stayed right out front of the Frontenacs goal where Jake O'Brien was able to reach out and flip the puck into the visitor's goal for his 5th of the season, equaling the score 2-2. Kingston took the lead back at 13:24 with a bit of extended zone pressure leading to Tuomas Uronen and Emil Pieniniemi getting the puck to Vann Williamson coming over the bench at the right point where his seeing eye shot carried through a two-man screen infront of the Bulldogs goal to give the Fronts a 3-2 lead through 40 minutes.

The Bulldogs turned the game around once again in the third period. Ryerson Leenders slammed the door shut in the Bulldogs zone including a pair of spectacular doorstep saves on Tyler Hopkins to keep the Bulldogs firmly in the contest. At 6:24 of the third period, Calvin Crombie and Patrick Thomas combined to free up Nick Lardis at the top of the right circle. The Bulldogs sniper strode hard into the circle and ripped a shot off the back bar for his 9th of the season tying the game 3-3. With 60 minutes not enough to provide a winner, the game hit overtime for back-to-back games for both teams. With less than a minute to play Ryerson Leenders made a scintillating point blank save on Jacob Battaglia before the Bulldogs pushed the puck the other way. With time ticking down, Patrick Thomas attacked the middle of the ice, drawing defenders and Lalonde left, Thomas shoveled a pass back right to Nick Lardis who hammered home his 2nd of the game and 10th of the season to give the Bulldogs a 4-3 overtime victory

The Brantford Bulldogs return to action on Friday night October 25th visiting Canada Life Place in London for their only visit of the season to meet the nights with a 7:00pm puck drop.

