Spirit Visit Steelheads Saturday Evening

October 19, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Brampton, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit (5-2-1-0) visit the Brampton Steelheads (5-3-0-0) on Saturday, October 19th at the CAA Centre.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 4:00 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 466 / OHL Live

Last Game:

Saginaw visited the London Knights on Friday, October 18th where they won by a score of 5-1. Saginaw opened the scoring with Lincoln Moore diving after a rebound and tucking it in the net while on the powerplay. London answered with a powerplay goal of their own in the second period coming off the stick of Sam Dickinson. It would be all Saginaw the rest of the game as they would go on to score four unanswered goals. Zayne Parekh buried his first of the game he skated around a couple defenders and then sniped one into the back of the net. The Spirit would have a 2-1 lead going into the final period. Calem Mangone started the scoring in the third as he tucked a rebound in the back of the net. Michael Misa picked up his first assist of the night which extended his point streak. Kristian Epperson continued the scoring as he danced his way through the Knights defense and buried a shot to extend the lead. Zayne Parekh would end the night by scoring his second goal of the night and Saginaw capitalized on the powerplay for the third time.

Brampton hosted the Ottawa 67's where they won in shootout fashion by a score of 3-2 on Friday night. The Steelheads started the scoring with under a minute to go in the first. Angus MacDonell tallied his sixth goal of the season while on the powerplay to give his team a 1-0 lead. Ottawa would answer 14:42 into the second period with Filip Ekberg recording his fourth goal of the season. The game would be tied at one going into the third period. Brampton would break that tie with Porter Martone burying his eighth goal of the season. A minute later, Ottawa's Cooper Foster scored his sixth goal of the season which would end sending this game to overtime. Nothing would happen in overtime and the Steelheads went on to win this 3-2 in a shootout.

Last Season:

The Spirit and Steelheads only matched up twice last season where they each won a game. The series was even with both teams totaling nine goals. The last game they played, Saginaw won by a score of 6-5 on November 3rd, 2023. Michael Misa tallied two goals with Sebastien Gervais, PJ Forgione and Calem Mangone all recording goals as well.

Players to Watch:

Michael Misa is currently riding an eight-game point streak where has tallied 16 points (11G, 5A). Misa has points in every game to start the season, and has only been held without a goal twice this year. Zayne Parekh is coming off his first multi-goal game of the season and will look to stay hot against the Steelheads. Kristian Epperson continues to impress in his rookie campaign where has recorded 11 points (4G, 7A). After failing to record a point in his first game, Epperson has points in each of the last six contests.

Porter Martone has been off to a hot start so far for the Steelheads. The 2025 NHL Draft eligible has tallied 8G-10A-18P in just eight games this season. Angus MacDonell is currently second on his team in goals with six. In eight games, he has recorded ten points and will look to add to those numbers against Saginaw. Goaltender Jack Ivankovic currently leads the OHL in goals against average (1.71) and save percentage (.936). Ivankovic is currently serving a four-game suspension for a fight against the Niagara Ice Dogs earlier this month. Jacob Gibbons made 41 saves against Ottawa on Friday night for his first win as a Steelhead.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

- Joey Willis (NSH)

- Ethan Hay (TB)

- Zayne Parekh (CGY)

- Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Brampton's NHL Drafted Players:

- Carson Rehkopf (SEA)

- Angus MacDonell (DAL)

- Luke Misa (CGY)

- Stevie Leskovar (MIN)

- Jakub Fibigr (SEA)

- Finn Harding (PIT)

