Spitfires Firing On All Cylinders, Win 4-1 Over Attack

October 19, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Spitfires travelled to Owen Sound for a matchup with the Attack on Saturday evening. The Attack were coming off a 4-3 loss in Barrie on Thursday while the Spitfires won last night in Guelph by a score of 4-1. On Saturday, the ...

In the first period, both teams were evenly matched. The Spitfires were able to successfully kill off the only penalty of the period. After 20 minutes both teams were scoreless and the Attack had a 9-8 shot advantage.

In the second period, the Attack would find the games first goal just over a minute in after a turnover. Tersigni scored his 3rd of the season unassisted. Four minutes later, the Spitfires would respond. Nesbitt got the puck deep and Gaymes went to work behind the net before feeding Outwater who scored his 3rd of the year. Just a minute and fifty seconds later the Spitfires would take the lead with a powerplay goal. Protas fed Greentree and his shot was stopped but Nesbitt batted in the rebound on the doorstep for his 5th of the season. Just over three minutes later, the Spitfires scored an insurance goal as Greentree went 1 on 3 and scored with a sweet backhand shot. Woodall and Protas had assists on the goal. After40 minutes, it was 3-1 Spitfires and they had a 31-15 shot advantage.

In the third period, it would be the same story as the night previous. The Spitfires controlled the play and Costanzo was up to the task stopping all 10 shots in the frame. With under a minute to go Greentree sealed the deal with an empty net goal and the Spitfires took the 4-1 win.

The Spitfires are back in action on Thursday October 24th when the Attack make a visit to the WFCU Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.

