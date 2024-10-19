Spence's Three-Points, Burns 35-Save Night Leads Otters in Third-Straight Win

Flint, Michigan - Winners of back-to-back games for the first time this season - and taking points in three-straight games - the Erie Otters would invade the Dort Financial Center for the first time in the 2024-25 season. With Friday being an off-day for travel for the Otters, Erie would hope to appear as the more rested team against a Flint team that dropped a 2-1 decision in the Soo the night prior. The Saturday night game in Flint would be the first of four-straight games on the road for the Erie Otters, as Charlie Burns would get the start for Erie.

Erie would come out swinging in the opening period, wasting no time in collecting eight shots in the initial seven minutes. Unfortunately for the hot-start Otters, they would face an equally-hot goaltender in Nathan Day of Flint. With just under seven minutes remaining in the period, Malcolm Spence (2) would go top-shelf from a Sam Alfano pass to open the game's scoring. Just under three minutes later, Erie would double its lead as Martin Misiak (4) would collect goals in back-to-back games to put the Otters up 2-0 on the road. The multi-goal lead for Erie would be short-lasting, as Jeremy Martin (1) would fly into the slot to earn his first point of the season in the final three minutes of the first period. Erie would take a 14-11 shot advantage and a 2-1 lead into the intermission, looking for an as-strong second period.

The offenses for either side would come alive in a big way in the middle frame, and it would once again be a first-of-the-year goal for the Firebirds as Matthew Mania (1) would knot things up nearly eight minutes into the frame. 3:05 later, the Otters would strike back on the power play as Pano Fimis (2, PPG) would put the Otters back in front. Erie would maintain this lead for a handful of minutes, but a tricky tip from Christopher Thibodeau (2) would just beat Burns to once again tie the game. With under a minute remaining in the second, Malcolm Spence would perfectly feed Sam Alfano (5) to give the Otters the lead back, and a backbreaker to Flint's momentum heading into the period break. Shots would favor the Firebirds 11-8 in the period, for a game total of 22-22. Erie would maintain a 4-3 lead going into the third.

The pressure would be on Flint in the final frame of the game, as Erie would hold a goal lead to start the period. Ty Henry would get pinned for a hooking penalty, but Erie's PK would once again answer the bell - going 3/3 on the evening. Erie's offense would stick the puck deep, and the Otters would bleed out the clock. With a late power play opportunity, Erie would ice the game as Malcolm Spence (3, PPG) would secure first star status with his second of the night. Erie would take a 5-3 win despite a 16-11 shot differential in the third, and being outshot 38-33. Erie would earn its third-straight win, and points in fourth-straight games.

The second game of four-straight on the road takes the Otters to Canada Life Place in London to take on the rival Knights on Sunday afternoon. After a big win on the road in the Forest City in the second week of the season, Erie will hope to keep its success and good fortune going against a revenge-ready Knights team. Erie will then head home, before leaving for a road trip to Barrie and Kitchener on Thursday and Friday nights. Erie will return home on Saturday, October 26 to close out the month with a battle against the Kitchener Rangers for the Halloween Spooktacular game, featuring a FREE Otters Pillowcase to the first 1500 fans as well as pregame trick-or-treating in-arena with over a dozen local organizations.

