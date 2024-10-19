Game Day: Game 9, Firebirds vs Otters - 7 p.m.

October 19, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 9 - Firebirds vs Otters

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7:00 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Cole Zurawski scored for the second straight game and Nathan Day made 20 saves on 22 shots but the Firebirds managed only one goal and were beaten by the Soo Greyhounds, 2-1, on Friday night at GFL Memorial Gardens.

PICKING UP POINTS: Matthew Wang assisted on Cole Zurawski's goal on Friday night and in doing so extended his point streak to four games. Wang has two goals and two assists in his last four games and now has two goals and three assists for the season. In 61 games for Flint during the 2023-24 season, Wang had four goals and seven assists.

A ROOKIE ASSIMILATING: Cole Zurawski scored Flint's lone goal on Friday night, his second goal in as many games. Zurawski now has goals in back-to-back games and points in three in a row. Flint selected the Barrie, Ont. native with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. He now has two goals and two assists in eight games of his rookie season.

WORKHORSE: Nathan Day started each of Flint's first six games in net and has now played seven of its eight games overall. He owns a record of 4-3-0-0 with a 2.43 GAA and a .903 save percentage. Day has played 420 minutes, which is tied for the fifth-most in the OHL and his GAA is the seventh-best in the league.

A LOOK AT THE OTTERS: Erie comes into Saturday night's game off having beaten the Kingston Frontenacs in overtime at home, 2-1, on Thursday night. The Otters had Friday night off while Flint played on the road in the Soo. Overage forward Pano Fimis leads the way for Erie with 12 points on a goal and 11 assists and his 11 assists are the second-most in the OHL. Fellow overage forward Sam Alfano is right behind him with 10 points on four goals and six assists.

ODDS AND ENDS: Flint has outscored its opponents in every period this season but the third. Opponents have outscored the Firebirds, 11-4, in the third period...the Otters have played only seven games, tied with Guelph for the fewest in the league...Flint went 1-2-0-1 against Erie during the 2023-24 season, including a 0-1-0-1 mark on home ice.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will take a midweek trip to Sarnia to take on the Sting for the third time this season on Wednesday morning. Puck drop at Progressive Auto Sales is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.