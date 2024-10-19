Rangers Victorious in a Shootout Win over Guelph Saturday

October 19, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener stormed back from down two goals late in the second period to win 3-2 in a shootout. After a scoreless first period, Guelph scored twice in the middle frame before Cameron Mercer scored his first of the year to cut the lead in half. Midway through the third, Luke Ellinas scored his team-leading sixth of the year to even the score. No score in the overtime period meant the game called for a shootout. Trent Swick and Tanner Lam both scored to seal the extra of point for the Blueshirts. The East Avenue Blue have now earned a point in eight straight games.

Scoring Summary:

2nd Period

GUE 1, KIT 0

1:06 Jake Karabela (3) - Charlie Paquette, Max Namestnikov

GUE 2, KIT 0

9:53 Parker Snelgrove (2) - Vilmer Alriksson

GUE 2, KIT 1

18:37 Cameron Mercer (1) - Justin Bottineau, Chris Grisolia

3rd Period

BFD 2, KIT 2

4:50 Luke Ellinas (6) - Chris Grisolia, Justin Bottineau

Shootout

Kitchener Shooters:

Trent Swick - Goal

Tanner Lam - Goal

Guelph Shooters:

Jake Karabela - Goal

Max Namestnikov - Miss

Leo Serlin - Miss

The Stars:

First Star: Jason Schaubel (27 Saves, 2 GA)

Second Star: Parker Snelgrove (1G)

Third Star: Justin Bottineau (2A)

The Goalies:

Colin Ellsworth got the start for Guelph; he surrendered 2 goals on 18 shots as he recorded a loss. In net for the Blueshirts, Jason Schaubel made 27 saves on 29 shots in the shootout win.

The Numbers Game:

Shots: GUE 19, KIT 29

Powerplay: GUE 0-4, KIT 0-0

FO%: GUE 51.9%, KIT 48.1%

Up Next: Both teams will wrap up their respective three-in-threes tomorrow against each other in Kitchener. Puck drop is set for 6pm at the Auditorium in what promises to be a tight contest. Tickets are still available for this divisional matchup.

