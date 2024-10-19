Rangers Look to Keep Rolling in Second Matchup against Guelph this Season

Guelph, ON - The Kitchener Rangers will travel to the Sleeman Centre on Saturday for the first half of a home-and-home series against their Highway Seven rival the Guelph Storm. Puck drop is slated for a 4:07 p.m. start.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers SSP Channel 470 (Ontario)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 AM CKGL

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Over the Years:

Saturday's matinee matchup is the second meeting between Kitchener and Guelph in the 2024-25 season and the first of a back-to-back against one another. In their previous matchup in the first week of October, the Rangers edged out a 3-2 win at The Aud. Last season, the two played each other eight times with the Rangers holding the slight advantage, winning the season series with a 5-3-0-0 record against the Storm. Over the last five years, the two teams have collided 35 times, with the Blueshirts holding a commanding 23-11-1-0 record against Guelph. At the Sleeman Centre over that stretch, the Rangers have gone 10-6-1-0.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (5-2-1-1)

Second in the Western Conference, fifth in the OHL

The Rangers' point streak continues! After a 4-2 win over the Niagara IceDogs at The Aud on Friday, their second in a row, the Rangers extended their point streak to seven games while earning their fifth win of the season. Niagara struck first in the opening frame on the man advantage, but the Blueshirts responded with three straight goals. The IceDogs pushed back with a goal in the third, but the Rangers held on for the victory. Forward Andrew Vermeulen scored his first goal as a Ranger and his first of the 2024-25 season with assists from Carson Campbell and Cameron Reid. Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) scored his fourth power play goal of the season before Tanner Lam added two of his own - the game-winning goal and an insurance goal later in the final frame. Reid recorded his first career three-point night, assisting on three goals. Goaltender Jackson Parsons made 24 saves on 26 shots, registering his fourth win of the 2024-25 season.

The Rangers were two-for-seven on the power play while killing off two of three penalties taken against Niagara. Through nine games, the Blueshirts boast a 20.5% success rate on the power play and a notable 81.8% on the penalty kill.

Rangers to Watch:

Winger Andrew Vermeulen notched his first goal as a Blueshirt - and his first of the 2024-25 season - on Friday against his former team, the Niagara IceDogs. Over two seasons with the IceDogs, Vermeulen recorded five goals and six assists for 11 points across 70 games. His tally on Friday brought his point total to two this season, and he'll aim to extend his streak to two games on the road against the Storm on Saturday.

Luke Ellinas' (Ottawa Senators) hot streak on the power play continued Friday against the IceDogs, netting a man-advantage goal for the second consecutive game. The goal brought his power play total to a team-leading four, tying him for second in the OHL alongside the Windsor Spitfires' Ryan Abraham. With the tally, Ellinas extended his point streak to three games and has now registered points in four of his last five contests, positioning him as a key player to watch on offense at the Sleeman Centre.

Cameron Reid has been a force on the blueline through the first nine games of the 2024-25 season, tallying an impressive nine points (2G, 7A). He added three more assists on Friday against the IceDogs, including one on the power play, boosting his season total to a team-high seven assists and ranking second overall in points. Reid has been particularly effective lately, notching five points (1G, 4A) over his last two games. His recent offensive flair makes him a player to watch against the Storm on Saturday.

SCOUTING THE STORM (3-4-0-0)

10th in the Western Conference, 19th in the OHL

Facing off against the OHL's first-place team, the Windsor Spitfires, the Storm dropped their second straight contest, falling 4-1 at the Sleeman Centre on Friday. After going down 1-0 in the first period, Guelph had a quick response as Carter Stevens tied the game with his first OHL goal - coming on the power play. Jake Karabela (Washington Capitals) recorded his first assist of the 2024-25 season, while Rylan Singh registered his second on the goal. However, the Spitfires would command the game the rest of the way through - scoring three unanswered and not looking back. Through seven games, Cam Allen (Washington Capitals) leads the team in assists (5) and points (6), while Ryan McGuire and Alex McLean have tied for the most goals with three. Regarding special teams, the Storm have succeeded on the power play at a 21.7% rate and are operating the penalty kill at a commendable 85.7%. Saturday's game against the Rangers will be their second of a three-game weekend stretch.

Storm to Watch:

Carter Stevens tied the game for the Storm against the Spitfires on Friday, capitalizing on the power play in the first period for his first OHL goal. The freshman has made an impact early in his first season with the Storm, tallying a goal and three assists. His three assists rank tied for second on the team. Selected in the second round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection, the forward posted 43 points (18G, 25A) in 27 games with the Ottawa Valley Titans (U16 AAA) last season.

After posting five goals, three assists, and eight points with the Storm last season, Hunter McKenzie has quickly made an impact in 2024-25, tying for second on the team with four points. With two goals and two assists already, McKenzie has secured a top-six role early in the season, establishing himself as a key contributor. His strong start makes him a player to watch heading into Saturday's matchup.

Playing in his fifth season and third with the Storm, Max Namestnikov is producing at near point-per-game pace. Through six games, the first-line winger has scored a goal and added three assists. In the 2023-24 campaign, Namestnikov scored 24 goals and added 26 assists for 50 points in 68 games. In 207 career OHL games, he has registered 155 points (80G, 75A) in the regular season. Off to a good start in the new year, currently tied for second in points (4) and assists (3), he's a player to be on the lookout for against the Rangers.

Drafted Storm:

The Storm have four players who have been drafted to the NHL, one who was selected in 2022, two in 2023, and one who was picked in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Jake Karabela (Washington Capitals) was taken in the 2022 draft, Vilmer Alriksson (Vancouver Canucks) and Cam Allen (Washington Capitals) were selected in 2023, and Jett Luchanko (Philadelphia Flyers - currently playing for the team) was drafted in the 2024 draft.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Saturday's game vs the Guelph Storm will be televised live throughout Kitchener and the Waterloo Region on Rogers TV, cable channel 20, and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 470 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Saturday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL.

UP NEXT:

The Rangers will head back to Kitchener for the second half of a back-to-back against the Storm on Sunday, October 20th, at 6:00 p.m. for Star Wars Night. Following Sunday's game, the Rangers will host Erie in the first half of a home-and-home series against the Otters on Friday, October 25th, at 7:00 p.m.

