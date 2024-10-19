Colts in the Show
October 19, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
With the 2024-25 NHL season upon us, the Colts are again well-represented. A total of 14 alumni were named to NHL opening night rosters. Of those 14, 10 were originally drafted by the Colts through the OHL Priority Selection Draft or the CHL Import Draft.
Alumni playing in the NHL:
Rasmus Andersson - Calgary
Brendan Lemieux - Carolina
Andrei Svechnikov - Carolina
Andreas Athanasiou - Chicago
Kevin Labanc - Columbus
Aaron Ekblad - Florida
Brandt Clarke - LA
Tyson Foerster - Philadelphia
Mackenzie Blackwood - San Jose
Arturs Silovs - Utah
Tanner Pearson - Vegas
Alex Pietrangelo - Vegas
Andrew Mangiapane - Washington
Mark Scheifele - Winnipeg
