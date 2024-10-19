Colts in the Show

October 19, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







With the 2024-25 NHL season upon us, the Colts are again well-represented. A total of 14 alumni were named to NHL opening night rosters. Of those 14, 10 were originally drafted by the Colts through the OHL Priority Selection Draft or the CHL Import Draft.

Alumni playing in the NHL:

Rasmus Andersson - Calgary

Brendan Lemieux - Carolina

Andrei Svechnikov - Carolina

Andreas Athanasiou - Chicago

Kevin Labanc - Columbus

Aaron Ekblad - Florida

Brandt Clarke - LA

Tyson Foerster - Philadelphia

Mackenzie Blackwood - San Jose

Arturs Silovs - Utah

Tanner Pearson - Vegas

Alex Pietrangelo - Vegas

Andrew Mangiapane - Washington

Mark Scheifele - Winnipeg

