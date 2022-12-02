Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Joseph Cramarossa from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Joseph Cramarossa from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Cramarossa, 30, has appeared in four games for Minnesota this season, recording one goal and four penalty minutes (PIM). The 6-foot, 190-pound native of Markham, Ontario, has notched seven points (4-3=7) and 47 PIM in 15 games with Iowa this season. In 68 career NHL games, Cramarossa has tallied 13 points (5-8=13) and 81 PIM while playing for the Anaheim Ducks (2016-17), Vancouver Canucks (2016-17) and Minnesota (2021-23). He has notched 113 points (53-60=113) and 629 PIM in 410 career AHL games with Norfolk (2013-15), San Diego (2015-17), Stockton (2017-18), Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2017-20) and Iowa (2020-22). Cramarossa was selected by Anaheim in the third round (65th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft and signed with Minnesota as a free agent on Oct. 9, 2020. He wears sweater No. 56 with Minnesota.

