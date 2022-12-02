Lukosevicius Leads Belleville Sens To 6-4 Win Over Syracuse
December 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - A Jarid Lukosevicius hat trick paced the Belleville Senators to a 6-4 victory over the Syracuse Crunch on Friday Night at CAA Arena.
Syracuse opened the scoring at the 4:57 mark of the first period when Gemel Smith found the back of the net with a heavy wrister from the high slot. The Crunch would extend their advantage just past the mid-way point of the frame through a Jack Thompson shot. Later in the stanza, Belleville responded as Rourke Chartier got the home side on the scoreboard, notching his team-leading 11th of the campaign on the man advantage to make it 2-1 after one period of play.
In the second, an opportunistic Jarid Lukosevicius capitalized twice in the stanza to give the Senators a 3-1 lead after forty minutes of play.
Early in the third, Syracuse forward Jack Finley evened the score at 3-3 on the power play. However, the Senators answered quickly as Cole Reinhardt tallied just under 30 seconds later to retake the lead. The high-scoring affair continued when Lukosevicius completed his hat trick with a one-timer finish from the circle. However, the Crunch brought the score back to within one through Gabriel Dumont before Scott Sabourin secured the Senators' win with an empty net goal.
Sens On Special Teams:
Power Play: 1/2 | Penalty Kill: 2/3
Fast Facts:
Antoine Bibeau made 35 saves.
Rourke Chartier extended his point streak to a career-long seven straight.
Jarid Lukosevicius tallied his first career hat trick.
Matthew Boucher notched his first multi-point AHL performance with three assists.
Cole Reinhardt has four points in his last three games.
Sound Bytes:
Head Coach Troy Mann: "I thought our powerplay generated a number of chances and a lot of really good looks and got us back in the hockey game."
Ticket info: Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games are available via Ticketmaster or at the CAA Arena Box Office.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2022
- IceHogs Roll Past Thunderbirds in First Ever Meeting - Rockford IceHogs
- Lukosevicius Leads Belleville Sens To 6-4 Win Over Syracuse - Belleville Senators
- Lukosevicius Leads Belleville Sens To 6-4 Win Over Syracuse - Belleville Senators
- Bellerive Late Goal at Charlotte Propels Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Texas' Third-Period Barrage Downs Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comets' Comeback Falls Short, Lose to Marlies 4-3 - Utica Comets
- Stars Stymie Griffins in Grand Rapids - Texas Stars
- T-Birds Bested by IceHogs, 4-2 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Lehigh Valley Defeats Checkers 3-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Defeated by Senators, 6-4 - Syracuse Crunch
- Abbotsford Canucks Sign Jake Kupsky to PTO - Abbotsford Canucks
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Laval Rocket Series Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Barracuda Sign Defenseman Will Riedell to PTO - San Jose Barracuda
- Colorado Eagles Complete Multiple Transactions - Colorado Eagles
- Kieffer Bellows Joins Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Joseph Cramarossa from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- The Magic of Lucky Launch: Behind the Scenes with Toys for Tots - Henderson Silver Knights
- Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame Classes of 2021 and 2022 Announced - Hershey Bears
- San Diego Gulls Release Andrew Nielsen from Professional Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Get $5 Knit Caps at the Condors Game Saturday - Bakersfield Condors
- Blues Assign F Jake Neighbours to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Amerks Hosting PGA Championship Night in Partnership with PGA on Friday, February 17 - Rochester Americans
- Toronto Marlies Visit Utica Comets in Divisional Matchup - Toronto Marlies
- Detroit Sends Pair to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hogs Match up with Springfield for First Time - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Lukosevicius Leads Belleville Sens To 6-4 Win Over Syracuse
- Lukosevicius Leads Belleville Sens To 6-4 Win Over Syracuse
- Antoine Bibeau Shines in Belleville Sens' Victory
- Belleville Sens Fall to Laval Rocket
- Belleville Sens Make Two Roster Moves Ahead of Weekend Set with Laval