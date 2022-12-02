Toronto Marlies Visit Utica Comets in Divisional Matchup

The Toronto Marlies are back on the road on Friday night to visit the Utica Comets in a Divisional matchup. This will be Toronto's first game of a 3-in-3 this weekend.

The two teams last met on October 29th where the Marlies won 2-1. Toronto currently sits in second place in the North Division, while Utica sits in seventh.

Both teams are coming off a loss heading into Friday's game. Toronto lost 5-1 to the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday falling to an 11-6-1-0 record, while Utica lost 3-2 in Overtime to the Laval Rocket on Wednesday falling to a 6-6-3-1 record. Both teams have lost three of their last five games.

Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Logan Shaw who leads the team in points with 21 (8G,13A), and Nick Abruzzese who has points (1-1-2) in consecutive games, and 11 points (5 goals, 6 assists) in 17 games this season. On the Comets side, Andreas Johnsson leads the team with 13 points, and Brian Pinho leads the team in goals with eight.

Puck drop is at 7:00pm on AHLTV.

