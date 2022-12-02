Kieffer Bellows Joins Phantoms

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have assigned forward Kieffer Bellows to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms according to Flyers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.

Bellows, 24, played in 11 games with the Philadelphia Flyers this season after he was claimed off waivers on October 27, 2022 from the New York Islanders where he played in one game this year. He has played in 68 career NHL games, mostly with the Islanders, scoring 11 goals with 14 assists for 25 points.

He has not played in the AHL since the 2019-20 season when he scored 22 goals in 52 games for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Bellows has 125 career AHL games over two seasons, all with Bridgeport, recording 34 goals with 16 assists for 50 points.

At the World Juniors tournament, he helped the USA to a gold medal in 2017 scoring a pair of goals in the final game and helping the USA dig out of a two-goal deficit against Carter Hart and Team Canada in an exciting 5-4 shootout win.

The following season, the Edina, MN native set a USA World Juniors record scoring nine goals at the tournament and leading the Americans to a bronze medal finish in 2018.

The #19 overall selection in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft is the son of former NHL All-Star Brian Bellows who played in 1188 career games from 1982 through 1999 scoring 485 goals with the Minnesota North Stars, Montreal, Tampa Bay, Anaheim and Washington. Brian Bellows played in three NHL All-Star Games (1984, 1988, 1992).

The Phantoms are in action this weekend with a pair of road games at the Charlotte Checkers on Friday and Saturday. Lehigh Valley's next home games are Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10 including a Phantoms Hat giveaway presented by Service Electric for the weekend finale.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, December 2 (7:00) at Charlotte Checkers

Saturday, December 3 (6:00) at Charlotte Checkers

Wednesday, December 7 (7:00) at Hartford Wolf Pack

Friday, December 9 (7:05) vs. CHARLOTTE CHECKERS

Saturday, December 10 (7:05) vs. CHARLOTTE CHECKERS

Friday, December 9 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers - Berks $1 Hot Dogs!

Saturday, December 10 (7:05) vs. Charlotte Checkers - Phantoms Hat Giveaway Presented by Service Electric

Saturday, December 17 (7:05) vs. Providence Bruins - Teddy Bear Toss Presented by Big Woody's

Saturday, December 31 (7:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - New Year's Eve Celebration presented by Penn Community Bank. Including festivities after the game right outside the arena to ring in 2023!

