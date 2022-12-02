Save the USFL Video Archive

Blues Assign F Jake Neighbours to T-Birds

December 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release


ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Jake Neighbours to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Neighbours, 20, has dressed in 13 games for the Blues this season, logging one goal and four penalty minutes. The 6-foot, 201-pound forward has also made seven appearances for the Thunderbirds, posting five assists. A native of Calgary, Alberta, Neighbours was drafted by the Blues in the first round (No. 26 overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

