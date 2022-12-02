Blues Assign F Jake Neighbours to T-Birds

December 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds forward Jake Neighbours

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds forward Jake Neighbours(Springfield Thunderbirds)

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Jake Neighbours to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Neighbours, 20, has dressed in 13 games for the Blues this season, logging one goal and four penalty minutes. The 6-foot, 201-pound forward has also made seven appearances for the Thunderbirds, posting five assists. A native of Calgary, Alberta, Neighbours was drafted by the Blues in the first round (No. 26 overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for the 2022-23 season and lock in the best prices and member benefits by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.