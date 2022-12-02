Get $5 Knit Caps at the Condors Game Saturday

The Condors have $5 Knit Cap Frenzy Saturday night against the Colorado Eagles presented by The Bull 97.3 FM and The Bakersfield Marriott at the Convention Center.

Fans can purchase up to two knit caps (two different varieties) for just $5 each at this game only

Scott Borders, who played for the Condors from 2005-07 will drop the ceremonial first puck as part of the team's 25th Anniversary Celebration

Purchase a Holiday Pack and get four lower level vouchers, a knit cap, and a Little Caesars large one-topping pizza for just $99.

What better way to spend a Tuesday morning than by watching Condors hockey? Tickets are on sale now for the team's annual Field Trip Day game Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. presented by HOT 94.1 FM, Dignity Health, and Valley Strong Credit Union.

